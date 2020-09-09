Jordan-Elbridge shares photos of COVID-19 adapted buildings

(WSYR-TV) — As students head back to the classroom, Central New York School Districts are showing off how they’re prepared for a safe return.

Jordan-Elbridge shared the following photos with NewsChannel 9:

(Courtesy of Jordan-Elbridge)

There are signs posted reminding staff and students to wear their masks.

There are also temperature checks and hand sanitizer stations, along with marks on the floors to encourage social distancing.