Jordan-Elbridge teacher, who wrote the governor, is ready to go back to school

ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jason Kufs was not only paying close attention to the governor, he had a vested interest in the decision as a teacher who wrote Andrew Cuomo letters throughout the pandemic.

Kufs teaches high school U.S. history at Jordan-Elbridge and with all the debate surrounding reopening, he wants to remind his fellow teachers that they should consider themselves essential employees.

Kufs tells NewsChannel 9, “This is really a watershed moment for teachers because we are important and we need to get in the classroom much like the nurses and pediatricians, grocery store workers and flight attendants. People who are out there with people, proving that what they do is valuable and what they do is essential.”

If either a teacher or student doesn’t feel comfortable back at school, Kufs respects their decision to do remote learning.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.