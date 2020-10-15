Keuka College temporarily closing campus, healthy students will return home

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Keuka College has announced that they will temporarily close campus operations and work on sending healthy students home.

This comes as they are navigating a cluster of coronavirus cases on the campus.

While the public health guidance to keep students on-campus remains best practice, the growing number of cases has made separating healthy students from quarantining populations increasingly difficult. County and state health officials have given their permission for the college to allow healthy students who are not subject to a quarantine or isolation order to leave campus in order to create additional isolation and quarantine capacity. Keuka College President Amy Storey

As of Noon on Thursday, Yates County Public Health confirmed 14 new cases over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases on campus to over 70.

The college and public health officials are still processing test results from an initial triggering event that happened last week.

The college is asking students who haven’t tested positive or haven’t been directed to quarantine to make arrangements to go home by the end of the week.

Despite the college moving to remote learning last week, classes on Thursday and Friday are cancelled.

As the challenge has escalated, we’ve taken the guidance offered by our health partners and enacted even more strident steps to heighten public safety and safeguard our students. Dr. Chris Alterio — Chair of the Keuka College Reopening Task Force

Students who are in quarantine will return home once they have been released by public health officials.

According to the college, an off-campus gathering that happened on Oct. 3 triggered a coronavirus cluster.