KWS Bear Road Elementary School in North Syracuse is switching to remote learning on Tuesday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — KWS Bear Road Elementary in the North Syracuse Central School District, will be remote learning on Tuesday, Oct. 6 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The school announced on Monday that an employee had tested positive for the virus. The employee was last at the school on Friday, Oct. 2.
Read the full letter sent to families below:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- President Trump returns to White House, releases video after hospital stay
- Tracking the Tropics: Delta reaches hurricane strength with 75 mph winds
- Border officials expect orderly election, but worry delayed results might bring unrest
- SUNY Cortland switching to online learning starting on Wednesday
- Bars reopen in Tijuana
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App