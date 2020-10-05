KWS Bear Road Elementary School in North Syracuse is switching to remote learning on Tuesday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — KWS Bear Road Elementary in the North Syracuse Central School District, will be remote learning on Tuesday, Oct. 6 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced on Monday that an employee had tested positive for the virus. The employee was last at the school on Friday, Oct. 2.

Read the full letter sent to families below:

