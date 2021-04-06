LCSD Superintendent said first day back to classes was ‘smooth’

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It might be closer to the end than the beginning, but it sure felt like the first day of school for students in the Liverpool Central School District. On Monday, the district started to bring back most students for in-person learning five days a week.

Superintendent Mark Potter says about 6,000 of their 7,000 students returned for five days a week of in-person learning. Potter says some students actually stepped back in the classroom for the first time since March 17, 2020.

Potter says the first day went smoothly, but they are keeping a close eye on the county transmission rate and will respond to positive cases in each individual school setting, only as needed.

Right now, schools across the region are waiting on state guidance for desk space within the classroom.