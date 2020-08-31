Le Moyne College starts classes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amidst all the uncertainty of college and universities, Monday marked “back to the heights” for students at Le Moyne College.
It was over the summer that college President Linda Lemura sent out a letter detailing how students would safely return.
For instance, returning students who had to quarantine for 14 days were housed at Christ the Kind Retreat House.
Lemura also said that where necessary the college will reconfigure spaces to support public health practices.
