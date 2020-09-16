Le Moyne students have new neighbor watching their behavior: The college’s president

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To watch over the behavior of her students during the pandemic, Le Moyne College President Linda LeMura moved to a home near campus.

The president is spending several days and many nights at a borrowed house on Demung Drive, in a neighborhood where many off-campus students live.

LeMura says the idea was inspired by a letter sent to her last month from a senior citizen in the same neighborhood, who mentioned a large gathering of students and expressed worry that so many college students were coming back and could spread coronavirus.

Rather than worry about it and asking students to do some unconventional things, I thought, ‘Let me show leadership by example.’ We’re all somewhat inconvenienced by this pandemic, but it doesn’t mean we have to lose community or a sense of the college experience. We can do it all. Do it without complaining, on behalf of the greater good. Le Moyne College President Linda LeMura

Every student coming back to campus had to test negative twice before moving in.

Because of community spread or visitors to campus, five total cases have been reported among the college community.

Currently, there is one active case and 30 people in quarantine.

