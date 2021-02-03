Legislation announced to invest over $100B in school infrastructure, help schools safely reopen

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Legislation was announced that would invest billions in public school infrastructure and help cash-strapped school districts safely reopen under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act of 2021 would invest more than $100 billion in grant funding to schools with facilities that pose health and safety risks to students and staff, allocate funding for updates to combat the spread of COVID-19, and expand access to reliable, high-speed broadband to continue digital learning.
“Reducing air transmission is crucial to limiting the spread of COVID-19, which means that repairing our schools’ aging ventilation systems is essential to safely reopen our schools,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who announced the legislation. “Unfortunately, decades of under-investment and, now the economic crisis’ impact on state and local budgets makes these updates even harder to achieve. Repairing crumbling facilities, updating HVAC systems, and getting schools COVID-safe, will cost money that schools — and state and local governments — simply don’t have.”
According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), 54% of school districts across the country are in need of replacements or updates of major systems in more than half their buildings. Thousands of schools in New York, and across the country, are grappling with the need to make major repairs to ventilation and other systems to protect the health of students and staff, and meet reopening guidelines established by the CDC.
However, schools rely on state and local governments for funding, and these administrations are facing massive budget shortfalls that have already resulted in cuts to education budgets — including cuts to programs and staffing. The Act would help fill the gap for New York’s public schools so they can safely reopen and make investments in infrastructure that would create good-paying jobs to support the economic recovery.
Specifically, the Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act of 2021 would:
- Invest $100 billion in grants and $30 billion in bond authority targeted at high-poverty schools with facilities that pose health and safety risks to students and staff
- Create over 2 million jobs based on an Economic Policy Institute analysis that each $1 billion spent on construction creates 17,785 jobs
- Allocate 2021 program dollars on an emergency basis to aid in safely reopening public schools in line with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) public health guidelines—such as for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems
- Require states to develop comprehensive state-wide public databases on the condition of public-school facilities. Most states do not track school facility conditions and this would provide much-needed insight into the condition of our public schools
- Provide $100 million for Impact Aid Construction funding to support schools and districts located on federally-owned lands
- Expand access to high-speed broadband to ensure that public schools have the reliable and high-speed Internet access they need for digital learning
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App