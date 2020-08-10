Cuomo: 107 school districts have not submitted reopening plans, the deadline is Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo said 107 school districts have not submitted reopening plans for the fall to the New York State Department of Health or the State Education Department.

Cuomo says those districts who don’t submit a plan by this Friday won’t be able to reopen in September. Schools are also required to hold at least 3 sessions with parents and one with teachers to discuss their plans and answer any questions.

The Governor says it’s ultimately the parents’ decision as to whether their child can safely return to school.

The following schools have not submitted a plan, according to the Governor’s office:

  • Camden
  • Oriskany
  • Utica
  • Waterville
  • Carthage
  • Cortland
  • Geneva
  • Altmar-Parish
  • Oswego
  • Fayetteville-Manlius
  • Seneca Falls
  • Red Creek

