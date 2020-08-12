Liverpool Board of Education to hold virtual Q&A Wednesday night

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool Superintendent Mark Potter says the district has not yet heard back from the Department of State Education or the Department of Health on any requested changes in the district’s reopening plan

On Tuesday night, the district held a virtual Board of Education meeting.

Potter said that the district is hoping to have numbers on Wednesday from the survey they rolled out, regarding how many parents are sending their kids into school, and how many are opting for complete virtual learning. 

The board will be hosting the second of three online live question and answer sessions for parents and staff members. That will be happening Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the link sent out by the board.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected