Liverpool Board of Education to hold virtual Q&A Wednesday night

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool Superintendent Mark Potter says the district has not yet heard back from the Department of State Education or the Department of Health on any requested changes in the district’s reopening plan.

On Tuesday night, the district held a virtual Board of Education meeting.

Potter said that the district is hoping to have numbers on Wednesday from the survey they rolled out, regarding how many parents are sending their kids into school, and how many are opting for complete virtual learning.

The board will be hosting the second of three online live question and answer sessions for parents and staff members. That will be happening Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the link sent out by the board.