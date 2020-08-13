Liverpool Central School District hosts 2nd Q&A session

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool School District hosted its second virtual Q&A session for both parents and staffers on Wednesday.

This comes as the district has not yet heard back from the state education or health department on any requested changes in the district’s reopening plan.

One of the questions that came up: How will the district keep elementary students socially distanced?

Our teachers, I’m certain, will do an outstanding job of teaching students the process and procedures involved, such as hand washing, when to hand wash. They’ll explain social distancing, so it may seem like an impossible task, but I think with the professionals we have in Liverpool, you know, it’s gonna be taken care of very easily. Richard Chapman — Executive Director, Elementary Education

Superintendent Mark Potter said the district will be posting answers to Wednesday’s questions on their website.