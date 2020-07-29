Liverpool Central School District irons out reopening plan

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Schools have until Friday to submit their back to school plans to the state. This week, the Liverpool Central School District unveiled its hybrid schedule and released a video to parents demonstrating what the classrooms and the busses will look like.

Students will be asked to sit one person per seat but siblings will be able to sit together.

The plan isn’t necessarily the schedule of what kids will do on a daily basis, it really is checking boxes and fulfilling reassurance statements for the state. We’re gonna continue to work and communicate with parents on specifically what does it mean for their children while they’re in school. Superintendent Mark Potter

Superintendent Mark Potter has been working with administrators to fine-tune their plan but there’s one area he’s concerned about.

Temperature Checks

“It’s a struggle for us to know when kids are coming to school whether or not they’re asymptomatic or symptomatic or with a fever or not a fever,” said Potter.

The state mandates parents to take their child’s temperature each morning.

“We’re still struggling with how to one, be sure that parents fulfill that requirement, and two, how do we get notified that they are coming to school without a temperature or they’re not coming to school and staying home,” Potter said.

The other part of this obstacle will be figuring out how to properly and effectively screen students.

“A lot of times, children aren’t showing a fever, especially kids who are asymptomatic, and a lot of the symptoms or signs of COVID or COVID-related illnesses in children aren’t the same as what adults are feeling,” said Potter.

Individualized Education Programs

Related Content Liverpool Central School District releases hybrid schedule for fall semester Video

Every student in the district will be placed in a group from A to D.

The A and B groups will be assigned to the general student body. Group C is for Special Ed students and Group D is for voluntary remote learning.

“Group C is really some of the specific self-contained classrooms who are the most significant with learning disabilities,” said Potter.

Students who take part in occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, and other specialty programs will still be able to have their sessions.

We are gonna continue to look at the pull-out model because we’re concerned about having adults push into the room and exceed the 50 percent number that we’ve predetermined for most of the classrooms because a lot of these students do have a one to one teaching assistant with some of these students. Superintendent Mark Potter

The district is still working through what those sessions will look like.

“The unfortunate part of this, we haven’t gotten really into the weeds of what will the delivery of some of those services look like completely. So I think those are the things we’re still continuing to grapple with is what will the learning spaces or classrooms look like once we come back in the fall relating to Special Ed or related services,” said Potter.

Lunches

The district is also looking at options for socially distant lunches.

Potter says they’re looking at the capacity and the arrangement of cafeterias. More lunch periods may be added to accommodate students and lunch will be provided to students daily, whether or not they’re in school.

“If we have a 50 percent capacity or 50 percent of our kids coming to school on each of the four days… Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday… we still have an obligation to be able to feed the other 50 percent so we will be doing school lunches all five days a week,” said Potter.

One of the options includes using classrooms as lunchrooms.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.