Liverpool Central School District releases hybrid schedule for fall semester

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While not releasing its full plan, the Liverpool Central School District unveiled their hybrid schedule for the fall semester on Monday.

This means that on one pre-determined day, some students will learn remotely while others will be in the classroom.

Students will be divided into four different groups. The A and B groups will be assigned to the general student body.

Group C is for Special Ed students and Group D is for voluntary remote learning.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Liverpool School District Superintendent Mark Potter on Monday who had the following to say:

“We do give parents the option if they decide they don’t feel comfortable sending their kids. We refer to that as a D group. So those kids will get virtual instruction all five days a week and we’ll make… we’ll work with all our staff and our facilities.”

Most classrooms are 770 square feet and normally seat 24 or 25 students, according to Potter. He also said that they are planning on subtracting desks and tables to space people out.

Potter said the school will take a video on Tuesday to post and show parents what the classrooms will look like.

So, what does this schedule mean for gym classes and music lessons?

“Speaking specifically about our large group discussion… in there the spacing required is 12 feet. So we are looking at some of our larger groups and trying to reduce some of our groups down,” said Potter.

He also said that the school most likely will not do a huge band with almost 150 members like they normally do.

Potter also said the school sent out a survey on Monday, July 20 to parents to receive opinions from them. This survey closed on Friday, July 24.

The plan is on Friday to send out a follow-up survey to our parents. In this particular survey, it’s going to be very specific, who are the children meaning who are the families? Are you sending your children to school? If not, we obviously will have a virtual learning model in place. If you are sending your students to school in one of these groups, A group or B group, will you be using transportation? Liverpool School District Superintendent Mark Potter

Potter said that he has explained to parents that they are trying to group it to where members of the same family go to school on the same day.

Full plans are due to the state by this upcoming Friday.

You can view the full hybrid schedule below: