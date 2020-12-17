Liverpool Central School District switching to online learning starting Friday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Central School District is switching to online learning for all buildings starting on Friday, Dec. 18.
The district said that this is out of an abundance of caution due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County and across the state.
The district plans on returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4.
