Liverpool Central School District switching to online learning starting Friday

School Zone
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Central School District is switching to online learning for all buildings starting on Friday, Dec. 18.

The district said that this is out of an abundance of caution due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County and across the state.

The district plans on returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected