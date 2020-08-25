Liverpool Central School District to hold virtual meeting on Tuesday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool Central School District Board of Education will be holding a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The meeting will be happening through Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. The hearing will discuss the district’s school-wide safety plan for the school year.

This meeting will not be including public comments.

To watch the meeting, click here.

To read about the district’s reopening plans, click here.