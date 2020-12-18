Liverpool CSD moves to remote learning for the remainder of year

School Zone
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday, the Liverpool Central School District is switching to remote learning for the remainder of the year, citing worries of growing COVID-19 cases as a growing number of students and staff currently in quarantine. 

The district says they will be returning to their hybrid learning models on January 4.

