Liverpool High School Annex continues remote learning on Friday after staff member tests positive

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool High School Annex will continue online learning on Friday after a staff member tested positive.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Onondaga County Health Department confirmed the positive case. Since the health department is still in the process of contact tracing, the annex will continue with online classes on Friday, Oct. 2.

The staff member who tested positive and any close contacts will not return to the annex until they are cleared by the health department.

There will also be additional deep cleaning and disinfecting of the building on Friday while online classes are taking place.

The annex houses ninth graders. They anticipate that the annex will reopen on Monday, Oct. 5.

To read the full letter sent to families and staff, read below:

“Dear Liverpool CSD Families and Staff,

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. If you are not contacted by the Onondaga County Health Department but are still concerned you may have been exposed, please visit the New York State Health Department Web site at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find local testing sites.”