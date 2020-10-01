Liverpool High School Annex switching to online learning for 1 day after staff member tests positive

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool High School Annex will switch to online learning on Thursday, Oct. 1 after a staff member tested positive.

According to a letter sent to families and staff, the staff member tested positive through a rapid test at an urgent care.

Since the Onondaga County Health Department hasn’t confirmed the positive case, the annex will switch classes to online only for Thursday, Oct. 1.

The annex will also be closed to allow time for additional contact tracing as well as deep cleaning and disinfection of the building. The annex anticipates reopening on Friday, Oct. 2.

The annex houses ninth graders.

Read the full letter sent to families and staff below:

“Dear Liverpool CSD Families and Staff,

On Wednesday, September 30, I was informed by a staff member at the Liverpool High School Annex that they had tested positive, via a rapid test at an urgent care, for COVID-19.

Due to the fact that the Onondaga County Health Department has yet to confirm the positive result, and out of an abundance of caution, all Liverpool High School Annex classes will switch to REMOTE LEARNING on Thursday, October 1 only.

In addition, the LHS Annex will be closed to allow time for additional contact tracing (if needed) as well as a deep cleaning and disinfection of the building. We anticipate the LHS Annex will reopen on Friday, October 2.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. I will provide an update when additional details become available.”