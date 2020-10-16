Liverpool High School staffer tests positive, school will stay open

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Central School District announced on Thursday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member works at the Liverpool High School Main Building.

The district is working on identifying and notifying the individuals who came in contact with this staff member.

The staff member will not return to the school until the Onondaga County Health Department clears them.

The district discussed the positive case with the health department and decided to keep the Main Building open.

Read below for the full letter that was set to families and staff:

“Dear Liverpool CSD Families and Staff,

On Thursday, October 15, the Liverpool Central School District was informed that a staff member at the Liverpool High School Main Building has tested positive for COVID-19.



The district is in the process of identifying and notifying those individuals who came in close contact with the staff member who tested positive. Due to privacy laws, we cannot provide any additional information about the staff member who tested positive or about those who may have been exposed.



The staff member who tested positive will not return to school until the Onondaga County Health Department provides clearance for them to do so.



After discussions with the Onondaga County Health Department, the LHS Main Building will REMAIN OPEN on Friday, October 16.



Thank you for your continued support and understanding. If you are not contacted but are still concerned you may have been exposed, please visit the New York State Health Department Web site to find local testing sites (click here).”