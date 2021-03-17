Liverpool Superintendent thinks remote learning could be around for a while

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As school districts prepare for the return of more in-person learning in the coming weeks, one superintendent thinks remote instruction could be offered as an option, even after the pandemic is all over.

Liverpool Central School District Superintendent Mark Potter says while it’s far from ideal, remote instruction is an effective platform, given the available technology. He’s confident the state education department will take that into consideration.

“Having looked at this and really thinking what’s been going on in the rest of the United States and what the tea leaves look like in New York, I’m willing to bet the state education department is willing to change part 100 in operating school districts that will include some option for remote learning to continue,” Potter said. “I don’t know the percentage of kids that would opt-in. I don’t know how many families would look at that. Right now, we’ve got over 200 families that homeschool. This may be just another option because you’re either in school or home school, this would offer a potential third option.”