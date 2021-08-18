Local daycare weighs in on the Onondaga County mask mandate

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon signed an executive order to make masks mandatory for all employees in schools and daycares. A local daycare weighed in the matter, saying it’s the right move.

The owner of Together We Grow Daycare, Karen Schemm, said the masks will help make for a normal school year for the students. “I think the children need to be in school they need to be with their friends, I mean there’s so much with isolation, you know mental health of the children.”

She added she’s hoping this mandate will help maintain the virus. “I’m hoping that by wearing these masks now that we can eliminate further down the road going back to where we were before with doing temperature checks everyday, signing in and out for contract tracing.”

She also asks that neighbors think about others before they walk out the door. “Unfortunately if you’re putting another person’s health at risk, it really no longer is your choice, it’s for public health and it’s for all of us,” she said.