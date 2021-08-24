Local doctor offers back-to-school health tips for kids

Map of ten New York City public school buildings that cannot welcome teachers back Tuesday, Sept. 8, due to ventilation issues, according to the Department of Education.

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in Central New York will soon be hitting the books and experts say its important for parents to make sure they get a healthy start.

Doctor Matthew Cambareri, a family physician based in Liverpool, says one of the biggest challenges kids face is getting back into a normal sleep schedule. He says right around now is when parents should move up their child’s bedtime to a normal sleep cycle.

I’ve always been a big proponent of less screen time just before bed. Cutting down how much light exposure there is especially from TV, cell phones, video games. Doctor Matthew Cambareri

In addition to getting enough sleep, your child should also be getting the right nutrition.

Dr. Cambareri added, “Keep it colorful, keep it interesting, find something that they like. Having a little mix of everything, not just your mac and cheese, and chicken nuggets and french fries. Its find a fruit they like, find a vegetable they like.”

Another way your child can better prepare, is getting some reading in.

“It doesn’t have to be a textbook, any young adult fiction something they can even just grab onto and get hooked on in terms of reading,” says Dr. Cambareri.

Dr. Cambareri also touched on stress and anxiety when it comes to the new school year. Adding that if your child is feeling anxious or stressed about the upcoming school year, its important you sit down and talk to them. Depending on how severe it is, he says that’s when you should turn to your primary care doctor to see what help is out there.

Click here for more details on health tips.