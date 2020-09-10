Local school districts show 1st day of school through social media

(WSYR-TV) — Some districts are already back to school and NewsChannel 9 is getting a look at what school is like through social media.

Junior High virtual Spanish class with Mrs. Dougherty got off to a singing start on Thursday in Baldwinsville.

The younger students at Palmer Elementary spent some time outside, socially distanced. And even got to take a mask break while soaking up the sun.

(Courtesy of Palmer Elementary)

At East Syracuse Minoa, Bitmoji’s made a big splash as teachers used the cartoons to connect with students.

Jordan Elbridge posted a perfect example of what walking in the hallways will now look like with arrows pointing in each direction.

(Courtesy of Jordan-Elbridge)

On the first day of school, students decorated masks to wear.

Westhill has plenty of supplies for students when they return. If you are a Westhill student in need, pick up is on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Port Byron is showing their panther pride with a video on Twitter that shows their first day of school.

It's been six long months. But today, we were finally able to reopen our doors. Students, we are so happy to have you back!!



Welcome to the 2020-21 School Year! #PantherPride #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/XDCE4EOgXG — Port Byron CSD (@PortByronCSD) September 8, 2020

And the Auburn School District used mascots to show what it will be like when students come to school. All students there started on Thursday with online learning.