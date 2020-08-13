Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul talks about how hybrid plans impact families

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday about how reopening plans for schools that involve remote learning impact families.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse man sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison on gang-related charges
- Pres. Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
- RCSD to practice fully remote learning for first 10 weeks of the school year
- Free coronavirus tests an instant hit with border commuters
- Family Healthcast: 8/13/2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App