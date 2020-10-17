Madison Central School District student tests positive, school to remain open

MADISON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison Central School District has announced that one student has tested positive for COVID-19.

They had initially thought that three students were quarantining because they were present at a gathering that was connected to five positive cases.

They then found out on Friday morning that one of those students had tested positive.

The student who tested positive was last at school on Oct. 6. Because of this, the district said that the department of health determined that no further action was required.

The school will remain open at this time. The positive student will not return to school until they are cleared by the department of health.

The other two students who were at the same gathering will also be placed in mandatory quarantine.

The department of health will notify those individuals who came in close contact with this student.

Read the full letter sent to families below: