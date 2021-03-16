Marcellus CSD gearing up to bring students back to the classroom full time

MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a review from the Onondaga County Health Department, the Marcellus Central School District is one of the first in the area to switch from a hybrid model to in-person learning five days a week. However, it is not happening all at once.

Come Monday, these students, who have been attending a day program, will be heading back to the classroom. And if you ask them, they can’t wait.

:”Because there’s no more virtual learning,” on student said.

“And also, we could do way more, without going two days a week. We can get way more done, said another.

And 90% of Marcellus families agree. Which is why come Monday, students in grades K-3 will be headed back to the classroom five days a week.

That same week, instead of using Wednesday as a cleaning day, cohorts in grades 4-12 will start rotating in one more day of in-person instruction.

On April 5, grades 4-6 will comes back five days a week. The following week, on April 12, grades 7-8 will come back five days a week, followed by grades 9-12 back in school full time on April 26.

Families still have the option to stick with remote learning only.

Michelle Brantner, Superintendent of Marcellus Central School District, said “We all said, if we could just have even one day, one week back with our kids, it would make a world of difference. I think not only to the kids, but to the adults.”

Brantner is waiting on desk barries for the students now. They’ll look just like the ones students in the Syracuse City School District have.

More barries will come in each week, which is partially why this is being rolled out by grade level.

“Our little ones, I think, really have the most challenging time learning remotely,” Brantner said.

And this plan will be challenging, too, but with the help of parents, they are making it work.

“Kids belong here at school,” Brantner said.

When it comes to transportation, Brantner says a lot of parents will be dropping their kids off.

On school busses, they’re allowing one student per seat, unless they’re from the same household, but if there are only 15 minutes left on the run, students can sit with others if there’s no room.