Marcellus School District ends ‘Outside the Box’ program as it welcomes students back to the classroom

MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has been pushing to get students back in the classroom for more in-person instruction. Several districts have already announced their plans to do so after the county decreased the required distance between desks.

But as more students head back, the programs created at the start of the pandemic to help remote learners are ending.

One week from Monday, the Marcellus Central School District is welcoming kids in school 5 days a week, slowly rolling out the plan by grade level. So programs like Outside The Box Drop-In won’t have enough students to operate anymore.

Since September, the program has been there for 67 remote learners in 4 different districts to get their online work done and have brain breaks in between.

On any given day, the school building can be filled with as little as 8 kids or as much as 27. It’s been an outlet for working parents who simply can’t do both jobs at the same time. It’s also been a place where students can socialize instead of being cooped up at home.

Saying goodbye to the students as they head back to the classroom is bittersweet for Operations Director Kathleen Gardiner, “These kids need that stability, they need that certainty, they need that amount of instruction. We’ve been, I think, a good gap filler, but I’m just hopeful for them.”

The program is closing Friday, March 16. But Gardiner says that’s not the end, she’s working on finalizing plans for a summer camp where many parents have already said they’ll be taking part.