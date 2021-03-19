Mexico Academy and Central School District moving all students to in-person learning in April

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Mexico Academy and Central School District Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner announced that all students would return to in-person learning in April.

In a letter sent to the district community, Dr. Runner said elementary and middle school students would return to school five days a week, while high school students would be back in-person four days per week.

“We are incredibly happy to be offering more in-person instruction in the near future to better support our student needs and well-being,” Dr. Runner said while announcing the upcoming changes, which she described as “another exciting step forward” for MACS.

Dr. Runner said start and end times of schools may have to be adjusted, depending on social distancing protocols on school busses.

The official start date for in-person classes will be announced in coming weeks.