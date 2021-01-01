Mexico Academy & Central School District plan ahead, begin new year remotely

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Holiday break is nearing its end, and come Monday, students across Central New York will be going back to school. However, not everyone will be returning to their classrooms.

“This is always a difficult decision because we want our students to be here,” Dr. Donna Runner, superintendent of Mexico Academy and Central School District, says.

The district decided before the holidays to begin 2021 remotely. The goal is to return to hybrid learning on Jan. 19.

“I know that other districts have also decided to go remote. We may have called it a little earlier, but that was our leadership team working with the department of health and just making the decision so that parents and families could prepare so that teachers could prepare,” Runner says.

Runner also says the district and school community worries about a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays, just as the region experienced after Halloween, again after Thanksgiving, and then through the month of December.

The potential for another holiday surge was one of the main drivers behind the district’s decision.

As we got information from the Department of Health, we saw the uptick in the number of cases and when the Department of Health is using terminology like alarming, and those kinds of terms, we knew that we had to take a minute and just regroup and let’s look and see what’s going to be best. We’re not going to compromise the safety of our scholars or staff of the members of our community. Dr. Donna Runner — Superintendent of Mexico Academy and Central School District

Runner says the wellbeing of the school community is something that she thinks about constantly. Through that lens, she says she’s hopeful coming into the new year.

I’m particularly hopeful and proud of what this community has done during this pandemic, working together. I think we’re not only going to get through this, we’ll come out stronger and more resilient than ever. Dr. Donna Runner — Superintendent of Mexico Academy and Central School District

The district is in constant communication with the county health department and is always re-evaluating case numbers. Runner says the goal is still to return on Jan. 19, but they will be constantly monitoring cases as the deadline nears.