Mexico High School switching to online learning for 2 weeks after 1 student tests positive

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mexico High School is switching to online learning for the next two weeks due to a student testing positive for COVID-19.

The student last attended school on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and the Oswego County Health Department is notifying individuals who are considered to be a close contact.

Anyone who is contacted by the health department will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Due to the number of staff members who are now in quarantine, Mexico High School will switch to online learning through Thursday, Nov. 19.

The district plans for in-person instruction to continue on Friday, Nov. 20.

The hybrid schedules for Mexico Elementary, New Haven Elementary and Mexico Middle School will stay the same. Palermo Elementary is on track to return from its two weeks of online learning on Monday, Nov. 9.

