Mexico schools extend remote learning to January 19

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico School District announced Wednesday that it would extend its remote learning for all grades through January 19.

In a post to the district’s website, superintendent Dr. Donna Runner cited a recent update from the Oswego County Health Department, which reported that just after Halloween, the county was averaging about 100 new cases of COVID-19 a week, then that figure jumped to more than 250 a week in the middle of November, to around 400 new cases each week in December.

In her letter to parents, Dr. Runner said, “Out of an abundance of caution, and not compromising the safety of the members of our school community, we will remain in remote instruction for all students until a planned return date of Jan. 19, 2021.”

Dr. Runner said the district would monitor the situation and make any adjustments on its schedule based on recommendations of the health department.

