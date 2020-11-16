Morgan Road Elementary to continue with online learning on Tuesday

(WSYR-TV) — Morgan Road Elementary will remain in online learning for Tuesday, Nov. 17 after a number of staff members have been placed into quarantine.

The district is anticipating that the school will return to the hybrid learning schedule on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Read the full letter sent to families and staff below:

“Dear Liverpool CSD Families and Staff,



Due to the fact that the Onondaga County Health Department is still in the process of contact tracing and the number of Morgan Road Elementary staff members who are in quarantine, all Morgan Road classes will continue with REMOTE LEARNING on Tuesday, November 17.



We anticipate that MRE will return to hybrid learning on Thursday, November 19.



Thank you for your continued support and understanding. If you are not contacted by the Onondaga County Health Department, but are still concerned you may have been exposed, please visit the New York State Health Department Web site at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find local testing sites.”