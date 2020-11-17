Mott Road Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19, school to remain open

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department informed the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District on Tuesday that one Mott Road Elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student is a member of hybrid cohort A and was last at school on Nov. 10. Contact tracing found that six students and two staff members must quarantine.

At this time, Mott Road will remain open for in-person instruction.

Read the full letter from the district below:

“On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Onondaga County Health Department notified the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District that a Mott Road Elementary School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student, who is a member of hybrid cohort A, was last in school Nov. 10. Contact tracing identified six students and two staff members who must quarantine as they were contacts of the student who tested positive. At this time, Mott Road remains open for in-person instruction.

If you are not contacted by the county but would like to be tested out of an abundance of caution, please visit the New York State COVID-19 web page to find a testing location near you or talk with your healthcare provider.

Please understand that due to privacy laws we cannot provide any additional information about the individual who tested positive. The student who tested positive – and any other students, faculty and staff that the county determines were exposed – will not return to school until they meet the protocols set by the New York State Department of Health.

The district continues to thoroughly clean and disinfect all buildings on campus and its buses in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Information about F-M’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 can be found in the district’s school reopening plan and on the plan’s FAQ web page.”