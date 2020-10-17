Mott Road Elementary School teacher tests positive, school will remain open

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius School District announced on Friday that a Mott Road Elementary School teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said that, based on contact tracing, the school can stay open.

At this time, the teacher who tested positive is in quarantine, along with one other staff member.

Neither of these teachers will return to school until they are cleared by the health department.

Read the full release sent to families below:

“Dear Parents and Guardians,

On Friday, Oct. 16, the Onondaga County Health Department notified the Fayetteville-Manlius School District that a Mott Road Elementary School teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Based on contact tracing, the district determined that Mott Road can remain open for in-person instruction. At this time, the teacher who tested positive is in isolation and another staff member has been placed in quarantine. Neither of them will return to school until they meet the protocols set by the New York State Department of Health.

If you were not contacted by the county health department but would still like to be tested out of an abundance of caution, please visit the New York State COVID-19 web page to find a testing location near you or talk with your healthcare provider.

The district continues to thoroughly clean and disinfect all buildings on campus in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Information about F-M’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 can be found in the district’s school reopening plan.”