Nazareth College confirms 3 COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College has confirmed that three people within the ‘Nazareth community have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nazareth Community includes Nazareth students, faculty, staff, or visitors who have been on campus during their potentially contagious period.

They say any individuals who have had a risk of exposure by meeting the criteria for close contact will contacted through contact tracing.

The college said that they are following all cleaning and contact tracing protocols to maintain the health and safety of the community.

You can track the cases here.