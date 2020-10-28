Neighbors and school districts work to make Halloween fun and safe for children

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic is making Halloween a bit more of a trick, but Central New Yorkers are working to make sure kids still get a treat both in and out of the classroom.

For starters, six volunteers helped fill 80 bags with treats like candy, chips, and coloring books to bring to families who may not be able to go trick-or-treating or might not feel safe going door to door.

Halloween joins the list of holidays looking different but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate🧙‍♀️🎃 🍭

Tonight at 6 — how neighbors are making sure no one gets forgotten & how schools are giving students something spooky to smile about @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/2pquWT3WOV — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) October 28, 2020

It’s part of Keri Courtwright and Jennifer Hritsko’s mission to pay it forward. Courtwright created the Pay It Forward CNY Facebook page three years ago and each holiday, they organize giveaways.

“We figured for Halloween this year that we should do something special because obviously this year has been pretty crazy,” said Courtwright.

They and other volunteers filled the bags to surprise kids who otherwise, might not have any candy on Halloween.

“They don’t even think they’re going trick-or-treating and then they get a bag filled with stuff. It makes it just a little bit better, a little better for these kids and their families,” said Courtwright.

Pay It Forward CNY Facebook page

“The kids are super happy when they receive them. I’ve delivered a few over the weekend. Watching the smile on the kid’s faces is just amazing, especially if they can’t go out this year,” said Hritsko.

The holiday looks a lot different for students in school as well.

Elementary schools in the Syracuse Catholic Diocese won’t have parades this year but most of the students within the district will be able to trade their uniform for a costume of their own choice.

We’re trying to bring a regular Halloween but it is anything but, we all know that. The young kids are enjoying the fact that they can be that mystery person or that superhero or whoever they need to be for the day. Superintendent of the Syracuse Catholic Diocese, Bill Crist

The East Syracuse Minoa-Central School District is also getting creative.

“Elementary staff members at different buildings are actually going to be visiting some of those remote learners,” said Superintendent Donna DeSiato. “Middle school, it’s a virtual social media event that’s going on with both staff and with students. If they’re in cohort-a they wore their costumes on Monday, if they’re cohort-b, they’re wearing costumes on Friday.”

ESM will also be going without parades this year but each school at every level will celebrate in their own way with safety at the core.

The health and safety of our children will always be our highest priority because it’s never about celebrating one occasion, it’s about celebrating a lifelong opportunity of celebrations and occasions. Donna DeSiato

DeSiato says the district wants students who dress in costume to pick one that will allow them to wear their surgical, COVID-19 mask, not a Halloween one.

The Liverpool Central School District said the typical Halloween festivities will, of course, be a little different this year.

They said that they won’t be doing the normal parading around the school building or grounds and no parents will be allowed into the buildings.

Superintendent of Schools Mark Potter said they will be endorsing the following things:

Students can share their costumes virtually during their morning meeting with their classmates

The school is utilizing some of the typical writing activities, drawing, and art activities and door decorating contests

(Courtesy of Superintendent of Schools Mark Potter)

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.