New Hartford Central School District delaying return of in-person learning

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New Hartford Central School District announced on Tuesday that they would be delaying in-person learning.

The Board of Education made the following changes:

Full remote opening of the school district on Sept. 9

Full remote learning to continue for six weeks until Oct. 23

The in-person/remote hybrid model will be reevaluated in mid-October

Read below for the full letter from New Hartford Central School District:

