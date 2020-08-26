New Hartford Central School District delaying return of in-person learning

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New Hartford Central School District announced on Tuesday that they would be delaying in-person learning.

The Board of Education made the following changes:

  • Full remote opening of the school district on Sept. 9
  • Full remote learning to continue for six weeks until Oct. 23
  • The in-person/remote hybrid model will be reevaluated in mid-October

Read below for the full letter from New Hartford Central School District:

(New Hartford Central School District)
(New Hartford Central School District)

