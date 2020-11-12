New Hartford Central School District switching to online learning

The New Hartford Central School District is switching to online learning starting on Friday, Nov. 13.

The district made this decision after two inidividuals tested positive for COVID-19.

One individual was last at New Hartford Senior High School on Nov. 9. The other individual was last at Hughes Elementary School on Nov. 10.

Superintendent Robert Nole said that elementary students will access learning through Google Classrooms and secondary students will attend classes as they would normally on a remote day.

Nole said that the district is working with the Oneida County Health Department to complete contact tracing.

“If the Department of Health has determined that anyone was in close proximity to the individuals who tested positive, and may in fact be impacted, they will be notified by health officials. Such officials will provide further guidance if necessary. For this reason, it is important that you are prepared to answer your phone, even if you do not recognize the caller, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”