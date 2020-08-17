New SU students begin moving in to campus Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Syracuse University students will be arriving on campus Monday, but move-in looks a little different this year. Only one guest is allowed to help bring their belongings from the car to the dorm room and whoever helps the student can’t stay longer than two hours. Masks must be worn at all times, except when you’re alone in the dorm.

Returning students are set to come back starting Thursday.