New York City schools delaying in-person learning

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that New York City will be delaying in-person learning.

There will be a phased-in reopening instead, which will happen by grade levels and over the next two weeks.

Next Monday, 3-K, Pre-K and early education sites will open.

The following Tuesday, Sept. 29, K through 5 and K through 8 schools will reopen.

And on Thursday, Oct. 1, middle and high schools will reopen.