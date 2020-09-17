New York City schools delaying in-person learning

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that New York City will be delaying in-person learning.
There will be a phased-in reopening instead, which will happen by grade levels and over the next two weeks.
Next Monday, 3-K, Pre-K and early education sites will open.
The following Tuesday, Sept. 29, K through 5 and K through 8 schools will reopen.
And on Thursday, Oct. 1, middle and high schools will reopen.
