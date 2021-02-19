New York State releases new guidance for higher education COVID-19 testing

(WSYR-TV) — New York State has released new guidance for higher education COVID-19 testing.

States and colleges will now be required to test at least 25% of their total on-campus students, faculty, and staff on a weekly basis.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said those tests will determine if the school needs to go on pause.

Colleges can remain open if their positivity rates do not exceed 5% during a 14-day rolling period.