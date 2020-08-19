NewsChannel 9 goes inside Upstate labs that are looking for COVID-19 in students’ spit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To limit the waste of traditional test kits used to detect coronavirus in someone’s nose, Upstate Medical University is screening saliva from groups of students.

Syracuse University and 10 SUNY campuses, including OCC, Oswego and ESF, are taking saliva samples from their students, grouping them into batches of 12, and sending them to Upstate’s labs for testing.

After 12 saliva samples from different people are mixed together into a mega-sample, the liquid is reduced to microliter amounts so they fit into one of 96 different wells on a small tray.

The tray is put into a machine, which then plots the results on a screen. Straight lines show the negatives, but a spiked curve means the pool is positive.

A positive pool means at least one of the 12 individuals in the group has coronavirus, and the entire group is referred to the more traditional testing.

The format saves time, resources and money because there are so many more negatives and positives.

Onondaga County is partnering with Upstate Medical University to bring saliva pool testing to schools in September.