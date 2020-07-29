No field band competitions for NYS high schoolers this fall

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Field Band Conference announced on Tuesday that it has voted to end the 2020 competitive band season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the NYSFBC is currently exploring options for virtual performances.

“We share in the immense disappointment of our performing students, educators, parents, and fans. It shall continue to be the mission of the New York State Field Band Conference to encourage and provide a positive experience for all participants. We will still work to create opportunities for our students throughout the upcoming calendar year. Despite the lack of a formal competitive 2020 season, marching band in New York State will still exist. We will do everything in our power as directors to support and cultivate marching band for our current and future students.” New York State Field Band Conference

Individual school districts may still allow safe in-person band rehearsals and parent/community performances in the fall.