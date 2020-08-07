North Syracuse Central School District asks parents to submit remote learning request

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School districts across Central New York are taking action to get feedback from parents and the North Syracuse Central School District is asking families who want remote learning to submit a request by August 14.

The district released its initial reopening plan on July 30. With Friday’s announcement, the district said they will be able to proceed with their schedule for a hybrid plan, which limits in-person learning.

The district is also offering the option of 100 percent remote learning.

If parents would like to pursue remote learning only, they will need to complete an online form for their child.

You can find that online form by clicking here.

