North Syracuse Central School District looking for input on in-person learning options

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we get some clarity on COVID-19 vaccines in Onondaga County, more parents, students, and school staff are looking for clarity on getting kids back into the classroom.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county health department is working on updated guidance for a safe return to schools. He expects that guidance sometime this week.

Some districts have already made the jump to more in-person learning days. In the North Syracuse Central School District, students in grades 7 through 12 were welcomed back for two days of in-person learning per week. But the superintendent says returning to class full time isn’t as easy.

“Right now we’re awaiting the guidance for social distancing to be relaxed. When that happens, we’ll be able to get more students in to come possibly five days a week. We’re just waiting to see when and if that happens and planning for that in the near future,” said superintendent Dan Bowles.

One way the district is planning for that return is by seeking feedback on options for increasing in-person learning days. If you’re a family in the district that wants to weigh in, click here to be linked to the district’s survey. Submissions are being accepted until Wednesday, March 3.