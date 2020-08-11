North Syracuse Central School District moves 1st day of school to September 10

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District Board of Education approved a revised academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year at its August 10 meeting.

The revised calendar moves the first day of school to Thursday, September 10. It also moves a Superintendent’s Conference Day originally scheduled for Tuesday, November 3 to Tuesday, September 8.

Another Superintendent’s Conference Day that was originally scheduled for Friday, June 25 to the beginning of September, Wednesday, September 9.

The Board of Education says the district may request changes throughout the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Future changes will be approved by the Board and shared with families online and through the district’s messaging systems.

The North Syracuse Central School District is also asking parents or guardians who wish to enroll their child or children in the 100% remote learning option for the school year, to fill out an online form by August 19.

Additional details regarding remote learning will be released by the district on Friday, August 14.