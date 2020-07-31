North Syracuse CSD going with a hybrid plan for the fall

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District released its back to school plans for the fall on Thursday.

Like some of the other school districts in the viewing area, NSCSD will require temperature checks for everyone entering the building, and wearing masks or face coverings throughout the school day.

The district already set up an example socially-distanced classroom at Allen Road Elementary, where they will split its students into two groups for in-person classes two days a week. Cicero-North Syracuse High Schoolers will be in person only one day per week.