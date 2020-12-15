North Syracuse CSD pausing in-person learning, beginning December 17

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, causing students and staff to quarantine, the North Syracuse Central School District has decided to pause in-person instruction beginning on Thursday, December 17. All students will participate in remote learning from December 17 through December 22.

In a letter sent to district parents, it says, “NSEEP pre-kindergarten through fourth grade students will be contacted by their classroom teachers to establish a daily remote instructional schedule. Students in grades 5-12 will follow their regular assigned schedule.”

Students who attend CTE programs at BOCES can continue to attend classes there. The district will transport the students, as needed. Special education students who attend classes outside the district will continue to be transported to those programs.

The district plans to return to a normal schedule on January 4.

