North Syracuse CSD warns that more changes could come to schedule

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School administrators in North Syracuse are rushing to get buildings ready for students and will now get a few more days of preparation.
The district warned of more changes to the schedule as it gets closer. Families who want the “Remote Learning-Only” option need to submit a request.
Parents have until August 15 to opt-in to the “Remote Learning-Only” option.
Those who choose to do this will have a certified teacher deliver instruction remotely for the entire first semester or trimester.
The district has an information session on Thursday, August 13 at 6 p.m. on its website.
