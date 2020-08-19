North Syracuse school officials host virtual Q&A

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse school officials hosted a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday evening.

This one was to answer parent’s questions and concerns ahead of the start of the school year.

For instance, the deadline for families who want the remote learning-only option is Wednesday, Aug. 19. One of the questions posed during the Q&A was: “What steps will be taken to ensure my child will receive instruction for their level of learning?”

Our online-only students… That’s going to look a little bit differently, but those teachers that are gonna be assigned for our online learners are going to have the time to spend with them and we’re building those systems as we speak right now in order to ensure that our online learners are getting a fair and equitable education, if not beyond. There’s some things we can do differently online to make that even better for them. Greg Stone — Principal at Smith Road Elementary School

The start date for students in North Syracuse schools has been pushed back to Thursday, Sept. 10.